Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $91.00 at Stephens

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target increased by Stephens from $86.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

