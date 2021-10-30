Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

