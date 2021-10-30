CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $310.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.38.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $287.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. CACI International has a 12 month low of $203.53 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $996,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CACI International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 24.5% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

