Brokerages Anticipate PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

