Raymond James Trims SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Target Price to $63.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

