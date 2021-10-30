Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. Fortive has a 52-week low of $60.88 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

