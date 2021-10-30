Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Shares of AMP opened at $302.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.97. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $157.83 and a 1-year high of $307.55.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

