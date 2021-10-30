Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEAM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $425.65.

TEAM opened at $458.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.62, a P/E/G ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.40 and a 200 day moving average of $305.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

