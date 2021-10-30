Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MNTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.23. Momentive Global has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

