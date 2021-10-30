YUSRA (YUSRA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,777.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. YUSRA has a market cap of $4.74 million and $20,777.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YUSRA has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,827.41 or 1.00416316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.79 or 0.06986709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021902 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

