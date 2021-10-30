Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) has been given a C$12.50 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.16.

TSE:WCP opened at C$7.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.91. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,308,161.68. Insiders purchased a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,490 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

