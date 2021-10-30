Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

