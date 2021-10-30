Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 548,603 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 4,407.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,603 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRSR. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $15,220,000. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 28.5% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,285,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 285,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $7,155,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 723,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.76 on Friday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

