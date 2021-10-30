State Street Corp Buys 151,443 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $281,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.44.

NYSE BKI opened at $70.11 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

