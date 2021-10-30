State Street Corp Has $301.11 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,959 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $301,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after acquiring an additional 293,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after acquiring an additional 202,088 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after acquiring an additional 886,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nielsen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,200,000 after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

NYSE NLSN opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

