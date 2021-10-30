Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 23,334 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,334 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Under Armour worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Under Armour by 2,555.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

UA opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

