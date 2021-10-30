1,193,618 Shares in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,193,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,706 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 9.8% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RealNetworks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the first quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RealNetworks by 20.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

