Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 5,895 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after buying an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,511,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $62.91.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

