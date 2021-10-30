Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 20,554 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 934.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,108,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Coherent by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 4,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coherent by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,539,000 after buying an additional 51,999 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Shares of COHR opened at $254.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.57. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.32 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

