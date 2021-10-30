Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,978 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Bruker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bruker by 14.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $80.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

