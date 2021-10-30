Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of Airgain worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Airgain in the first quarter valued at $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Airgain by 90.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Airgain by 894.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIRG. Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $11.23 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Equities analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

