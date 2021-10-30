Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $90,177,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after buying an additional 459,181 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.