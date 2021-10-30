OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of OceanFirst Financial worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

