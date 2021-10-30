Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.56% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,652,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

