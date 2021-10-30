Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,423,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450,560 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $59,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 130.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Horizon by 220.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.97 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

