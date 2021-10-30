Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,761 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $30,258,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 272.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 391,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EAT opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.76. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

