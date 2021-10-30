Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

DLTR opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.