Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

WTSHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.