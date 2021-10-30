Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I (NYSE:EPWR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 55,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPWR. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

