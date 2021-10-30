Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading 0.7% Higher

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. 388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 69.24% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

