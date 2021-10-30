SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.67.

SPSC stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average of $115.70.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $2,086,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $5,281,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

