Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Down 56.3% in October

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at $13,055,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,414,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,626,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

NASDAQ:TETC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Tech and Energy Transition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.