iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 49.6% in October

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the September 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIG. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $62.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.