SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

SSNC stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $18,669,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

