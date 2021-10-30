Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,646 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Universal Health Services worth $83,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.17. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

