6,328 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.