Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3,419.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 270,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 262,670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

MRNA stock opened at $345.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.33. The company has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,178,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,250 shares of company stock worth $146,848,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

