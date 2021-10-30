Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 76,527 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,527 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $13.53 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $357.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 171.77, a current ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.28%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

