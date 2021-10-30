10,978 Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after buying an additional 567,584 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,018.8% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 524,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 784.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 495,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after buying an additional 254,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

