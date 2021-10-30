Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.45.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 24.22%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.