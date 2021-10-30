WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.56.
NYSE WNS opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 2,588.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
