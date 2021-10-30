WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.56.

NYSE WNS opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 2,588.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

