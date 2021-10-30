West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

WST stock opened at $429.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

