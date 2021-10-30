Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFHD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.10.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Professional has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $251.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Professional by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Professional by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Professional by 47.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Professional by 32.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Professional by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

