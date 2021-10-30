AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Increases Dividend to $1.41 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.41 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.
AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by 84.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $13.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.
NYSE ABBV opened at $114.67 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
