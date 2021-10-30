AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Increases Dividend to $1.41 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.41 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by 84.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $13.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

NYSE ABBV opened at $114.67 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

