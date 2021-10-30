Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,419 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $85,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $38,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $16.32 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 548.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.10.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

