Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $56.95 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 522,865 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Masco worth $56,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

