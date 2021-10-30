Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 68,250 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 751.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68,250 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 506,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after acquiring an additional 489,192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 405,582 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after acquiring an additional 382,377 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $357.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

