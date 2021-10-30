Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ALGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.22.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $387,118.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,990 shares of company stock worth $15,086,576. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. UBS Group AG grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 195,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 61,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
