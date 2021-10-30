Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.22.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.72%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $387,118.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,990 shares of company stock worth $15,086,576. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. UBS Group AG grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 195,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 61,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.