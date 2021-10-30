Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.64% of F.N.B. worth $25,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

