Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Raised to $45.00 at Truist Securities

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of AVT opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 51.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

